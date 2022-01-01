← Company Directory
HSBC
HSBC Salaries

HSBC's salary ranges from $9,913 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $316,668 for a Program Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HSBC. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
GCB6 $16.5K
GCB5 $35.2K
GCB0 $31.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $29.9K
Investment Banker
Median $93.2K

Business Analyst
Median $63.6K
Data Science Manager
Median $33.7K
Financial Analyst
Median $29.3K
Data Analyst
Median $18.4K
Accountant
Median $105K
Project Manager
Median $109K
Business Operations
$13.3K
Business Operations Manager
$161K
Business Development
$44.4K
Chief of Staff
$101K
Customer Service
$37.8K
Human Resources
$35.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$54.1K
Legal
$101K
Management Consultant
$184K
Marketing
$74.6K
Product Designer
$69.7K
Product Manager
$101K
Program Manager
$317K
Sales
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$9.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
Solution Architect
$206K
Technical Program Manager
$75.3K
Total Rewards
$46K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HSBC is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $316,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC is $66,671.

