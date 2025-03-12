← Company Directory
HSBC
HSBC Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United Kingdom package at HSBC totals £81K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
HSBC
Finance Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£81K
Level
Manager
Base
£71.5K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£9.5K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at HSBC?

£123K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at HSBC in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £103,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC for the Accountant role in United Kingdom is £76,174.

Other Resources