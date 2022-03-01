← Company Directory
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Salaries

ICICI Bank's salary ranges from $6,271 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $45,018 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ICICI Bank. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $19.7K
Financial Analyst
Median $10.4K
Sales
Median $6.3K
Software Engineer
Median $14K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $12K
Administrative Assistant
$7.2K
Business Analyst
$15K
Data Scientist
$45K
Human Resources
$7.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$19K
Investment Banker
$7.5K
Marketing
$16.5K
Project Manager
$27.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$17.1K
Technical Program Manager
$22.1K
Venture Capitalist
$22.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ICICI Bank is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $45,018. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICICI Bank is $15,748.

