The median Sales compensation in India package at ICICI Bank totals ₹869K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ICICI Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
ICICI Bank
Sales Development Representative
Amritsar, PB, India
Total per year
₹869K
Level
L2
Base
₹869K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at ICICI Bank?

₹13.82M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Sales Development Representative

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Sales en ICICI Bank in India asciende a una compensación total anual de ₹2,063,085. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ICICI Bank para el rol de Sales in India es ₹869,291.

