ICICI Bank Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in India package at ICICI Bank totals ₹1.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ICICI Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
ICICI Bank
Chief Manager
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹1.6M
Level
Senior Manager
Base
₹1.6M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
21 Years
What are the career levels at ICICI Bank?

₹13.82M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at ICICI Bank in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,302,038. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICICI Bank for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹1,490,076.

Other Resources