Societe Generale
Societe Generale Salaries

Societe Generale's salary ranges from $19,088 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $239,686 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Societe Generale. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $19.1K
L2 $26.7K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $42.8K
Product Manager
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $54.3K
Business Analyst
Median $20.7K
Product Designer
Median $56.6K
Project Manager
Median $82.4K
Data Analyst
$57.3K
Financial Analyst
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Investment Banker
$103K
Legal
$189K
Management Consultant
$56.4K
Program Manager
$240K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$58.8K
Solution Architect
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$69.3K
Technical Writer
$40.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $239,686. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,488.

