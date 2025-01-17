Software Engineer compensation in India at Societe Generale ranges from ₹1.61M per year for L1 to ₹2.5M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.61M
₹1.44M
₹6.5K
₹169K
L2
₹2.37M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹175K
L3
₹2.22M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹173K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
