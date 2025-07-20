Company Directory
ICICI Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

ICICI Bank Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at ICICI Bank totals ₹1.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ICICI Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
ICICI Bank
Data Scientist
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per year
₹1.75M
Level
M1
Base
₹1.6M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹148K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ICICI Bank?

₹13.82M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.59M+ (sometimes ₹25.91M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ICICI Bank in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,688,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ICICI Bank for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,747,566.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ICICI Bank

Related Companies

  • Societe Generale
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • HSBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources