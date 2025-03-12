← Company Directory
HSBC
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

HSBC Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at HSBC totals HK$705K per year for GCB5. The median yearly compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) package totals HK$780K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GCB6
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
GCB5
HK$705K
HK$679K
HK$0
HK$26.5K
GCB4
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
GCB3
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HSBC in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$9,935,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC for the Product Manager role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$6,070,909.

