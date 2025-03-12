All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at HSBC totals HK$705K per year for GCB5. The median yearly compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) package totals HK$780K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GCB6
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
GCB5
HK$705K
HK$679K
HK$0
HK$26.5K
GCB4
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
GCB3
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
HK$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)