Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at HSBC ranges from £40K per year for GCB6 to £159K per year for GCB3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £44K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GCB6
£40K
£38.7K
£0
£1.3K
GCB5
£62.9K
£60.2K
£0
£2.7K
GCB4
£143K
£129K
£0
£14.4K
GCB3
£159K
£142K
£0
£16.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
