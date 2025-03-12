← Company Directory
HSBC
HSBC Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at HSBC ranges from £40K per year for GCB6 to £159K per year for GCB3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £44K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HSBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GCB6
(Entry Level)
£40K
£38.7K
£0
£1.3K
GCB5
£62.9K
£60.2K
£0
£2.7K
GCB4
£143K
£129K
£0
£14.4K
GCB3
£159K
£142K
£0
£16.2K
£123K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HSBC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at HSBC in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £158,701. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HSBC for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £44,584.

Other Resources