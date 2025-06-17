← Company Directory
Principal Financial Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Principal Financial Group Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Principal Financial Group totals $60K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Principal Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Principal Financial Group
Financial Analyst
Des Moines, IA
Total per year
$60K
Level
hidden
Base
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Principal Financial Group?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Principal Financial Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Principal Financial Group for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $63,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Principal Financial Group

Related Companies

  • AIG
  • Northern Trust
  • Merrill Lynch
  • AXA
  • Voya Financial
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources