Software Engineer compensation in United States at Principal Financial Group ranges from $75.5K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $119K per year for Software Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $89K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Principal Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$75.5K
$73.2K
$0
$2.3K
Software Engineer 2
$95.2K
$92.7K
$0
$2.4K
Software Engineer 3
$119K
$110K
$0
$9.1K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
