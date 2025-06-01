← Company Directory
AIG
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

AIG Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at AIG totals $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AIG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
AIG
Director
Charlotte, NC
Total per year
$190K
Level
-
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$40K
Years at company
16 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at AIG?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at AIG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $415,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $185,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AIG

Related Companies

  • Principal Financial Group
  • Northern Trust
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Merrill Lynch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources