← Company Directory
Ameriprise Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ameriprise Financial Salaries

Ameriprise Financial's salary ranges from $10,440 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $407,950 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ameriprise Financial. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $133K
Data Scientist
Median $116K
Solution Architect
Median $165K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Accountant
$26.5K
Administrative Assistant
$45.9K
Business Analyst
$23.9K
Customer Service
$18.9K
Data Science Manager
$133K
Financial Analyst
$10.4K
Human Resources
$203K
Product Manager
$408K
Project Manager
$119K
Sales
$120K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ameriprise Financial is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $407,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ameriprise Financial is $119,137.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ameriprise Financial

Related Companies

  • State Street
  • The Carlyle Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Morgan Stanley
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources