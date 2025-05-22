← Company Directory
Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Ameriprise Financial totals $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ameriprise Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ameriprise Financial
Data Scientist
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$116K
Level
L1
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Ameriprise Financial?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ameriprise Financial in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ameriprise Financial for the Data Scientist role in United States is $115,500.

