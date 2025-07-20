Company Directory
General Motors
General Motors Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at General Motors ranges from $97K per year for L5 to $135K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$97K
$88.8K
$0
$8.2K
L6
$100K
$91.1K
$0
$9.1K
L7
$131K
$119K
$0
$12.3K
L8
$135K
$118K
$0
$16.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at General Motors sits at a yearly total compensation of $141,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Motors for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $99,000.

