Business Analyst compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $107K per year for L5 to $151K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $109K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$107K
$93.8K
$0
$13.6K
Business Analyst 2
$104K
$97.6K
$0
$6.1K
Business Analyst 3
$130K
$118K
$0
$11.5K
Business Analyst 4
$151K
$142K
$0
$8.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)