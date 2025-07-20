Company Directory
General Motors
General Motors Materials Engineer Salaries

The average Materials Engineer total compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $180K to $245K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$192K - $233K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$180K$192K$233K$245K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Den højest betalende lønpakke rapporteret for en Materials Engineer hos General Motors in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $245,340. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos General Motors for Materials Engineer-rollen in United States er $179,775.

