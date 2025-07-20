Data Science Manager compensation in United States at General Motors totals $207K per year for L8. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
L8
$207K
$182K
$0
$25.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)