Company Directory
General Motors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Optical Engineer

  • All Optical Engineer Salaries

General Motors Optical Engineer Salaries

The average Optical Engineer total compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $165K to $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$179K - $216K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$165K$179K$216K$230K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Optical Engineer submissions at General Motors to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Optical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Optical Engineer at General Motors in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $230,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Motors for the Optical Engineer role in United States is $164,772.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for General Motors

Related Companies

  • Ford Motor
  • Allstate
  • DISH Network
  • Canadian Tire
  • ConocoPhillips
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources