Software Engineer compensation in United States at General Motors ranges from $101K per year for L5 to $251K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$101K
$94.2K
$379
$6.4K
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$115K
$0
$10.8K
Software Engineer 3
$156K
$138K
$2.4K
$16K
Software Engineer 4
$251K
$207K
$4.8K
$39.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At General Motors, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
