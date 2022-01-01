← Company Directory
Xero
Xero Salaries

Xero's salary ranges from $44,974 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in New Zealand at the low-end to $205,965 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xero. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $51.8K
Software Engineer $73.8K
Senior Software Engineer $88.1K
Lead Software Engineer $102K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $87K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $127K

Solution Architect
Median $95.7K
Administrative Assistant
$64.5K
Business Analyst
$68.6K
Customer Service
$45K
Data Analyst
$68.1K
Data Scientist
$100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$91.1K
Marketing
$137K
Product Designer
$81.2K
Product Design Manager
$206K
Recruiter
$101K
Sales
$90K
UX Researcher
$96.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xero is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero is $90,033.

Other Resources