Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$89.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to NZ$183K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$89.3K
NZ$85.1K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$129K
NZ$118K
NZ$11.8K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$156K
NZ$140K
NZ$12.7K
NZ$2.8K
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$183K
NZ$167K
NZ$15.6K
NZ$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)