Xero Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$89.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer to NZ$183K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
NZ$89.3K
NZ$85.1K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$129K
NZ$118K
NZ$11.8K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$156K
NZ$140K
NZ$12.7K
NZ$2.8K
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$183K
NZ$167K
NZ$15.6K
NZ$0
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Xero in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$182,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Software Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$147,221.

