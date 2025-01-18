← Company Directory
Xero
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Xero Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero totals NZ$122K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Software Engineer
NZ$122K
NZ$118K
NZ$3.7K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Xero in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$253,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Backend Software Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$131,100.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xero

