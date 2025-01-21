← Company Directory
Xero
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Xero Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$88.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to NZ$175K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
NZ$88.7K
NZ$84.5K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$121K
NZ$114K
NZ$6.8K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.2K
NZ$1.4K
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$175K
NZ$161K
NZ$14.1K
NZ$0
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Xero in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$177,118. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$144,537.

