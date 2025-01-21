Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$88.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to NZ$175K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.7K
NZ$84.5K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$121K
NZ$114K
NZ$6.8K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.2K
NZ$1.4K
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$175K
NZ$161K
NZ$14.1K
NZ$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)