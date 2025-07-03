Company Directory
Xero
Xero Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Australia at Xero ranges from A$85.6K to A$122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$98.1K - A$115K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$85.6KA$98.1KA$115KA$122K
Common Range
Possible Range

A$250K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Xero in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$122,162. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Data Analyst role in Australia is A$85,618.

Other Resources