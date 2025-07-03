Company Directory
Xero Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Xero ranges from $176K to $246K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$190K - $221K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$176K$190K$221K$246K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Xero in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $246,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $175,950.

