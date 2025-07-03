Xero Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$152K per year for Product Manager to NZ$185K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Xero ?

