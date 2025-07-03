Company Directory
Xero
Xero Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$152K per year for Product Manager to NZ$185K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$152K
NZ$138K
NZ$13.6K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$185K
NZ$180K
NZ$4.9K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$276K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Xero in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$228,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Product Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$159,660.

Other Resources