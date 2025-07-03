Product Manager compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$152K per year for Product Manager to NZ$185K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$152K
NZ$138K
NZ$13.6K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$185K
NZ$180K
NZ$4.9K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)