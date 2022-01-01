← Company Directory
Spotify
Spotify Salaries

Spotify's salary ranges from $80,098 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $458,667 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spotify. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Engineer $148K
Engineer I $156K
Engineer II $222K
Senior Engineer $277K
Staff Engineer $362K

Android Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $142K
Data Scientist I $152K
Data Scientist II $187K
Senior Data Scientist $222K
Staff Data Scientist $248K
Product Designer
Associate Product Designer $130K
Product Designer I $181K
Product Designer II $204K
Senior Product Designer $252K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Product Manager I $163K
Product Manager II $199K
Senior Product Manager $255K
Group Product Manager $296K
Director $459K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager II $299K
Director $357K
Marketing
L1 $107K
L3 $138K
L4 $204K
Program Manager
Median $206K
Sales
L3 $121K
L4 $263K
UX Researcher
Median $267K
Data Science Manager
Median $225K
Project Manager
Median $142K
Business Development
Median $175K
Administrative Assistant
$83.3K
Business Operations
$154K
Business Operations Manager
$174K
Business Analyst
$251K
Copywriter
$80.1K
Corporate Development
$156K
Data Analyst
$142K
Financial Analyst
$130K
Graphic Designer
$177K
Human Resources
Median $112K
Management Consultant
$307K
Marketing Operations
$245K
Partner Manager
$141K
Product Design Manager
$107K
Recruiter
$193K
Revenue Operations
$339K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$199K
Solution Architect
$154K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$205K
Venture Capitalist
$157K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spotify is Product Manager at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $458,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spotify is $187,406.

