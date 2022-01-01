Spotify Salaries

Spotify's salary ranges from $80,098 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $458,667 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spotify. Last updated: 6/16/2025
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
