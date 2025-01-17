Salaries

Marketing

All Marketing Salaries

Spotify Marketing Salaries

Marketing compensation in United States at Spotify ranges from $107K per year for L1 to $204K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type ESO + RSU At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly ) The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type ESO + RSU At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

What's the vesting schedule at Spotify ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.