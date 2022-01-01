← Company Directory
Nextdoor
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nextdoor Salaries

Nextdoor's salary ranges from $63,315 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $445,760 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nextdoor. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $160K
L2 $171K
L3 $206K
L4 $290K
L5 $391K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L2 $151K
L3 $192K
L4 $272K
Product Manager
L4 $256K
L5 $265K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Product Designer
Median $154K

UX Designer

Recruiter
Median $150K
Business Operations Manager
$437K
Business Analyst
$166K
Customer Service
$63.3K
Data Science Manager
$446K
Software Engineering Manager
$402K
UX Researcher
$194K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Nextdoor, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nextdoor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nextdoor is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $445,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nextdoor is $199,853.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nextdoor

Related Companies

  • Scribd
  • Riot Games
  • SmartThings
  • Postmates
  • Collective Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources