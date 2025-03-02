Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nextdoor ranges from $160K per year for L1 to $391K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nextdoor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$160K
$132K
$21.9K
$5.8K
L2
$171K
$145K
$26.3K
$0
L3
$209K
$173K
$35.1K
$662
L4
$290K
$218K
$72.1K
$0
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Nextdoor, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nextdoor, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
