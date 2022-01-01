← Company Directory
Nextdoor
Nextdoor Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $12,576

Unique To Nextdoor
  • Work from home stipend

    $300 one time

  • Babysitters

    Free UrbanSitter membership & $500/year

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Dinner $2,080

    4 days a week

  • Free Lunch $520

    1 days a week

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Life Insurance

    2x salary up to $600,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x salary up to $600,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% pay up to $2,886/week and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,500/mo

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    100% covered, offered by UHC or Kaiser

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,500

    $125 per month contributed by employer

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg freezing

  • Adoption Assistance

    $7,000

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health, commuter and dependent care

  • 401k $4,750

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $2,300

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $500/y for development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    For transit and parking

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

