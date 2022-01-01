Estimated Total Value: $12,576
$300 one time
Free UrbanSitter membership & $500/year
4 days a week
1 days a week
$75 per month
Unlimited
12 weeks
12 weeks
2x salary up to $600,000
2x salary up to $600,000
STD with 60% pay up to $2,886/week and LTD with 60% pay up to $12,500/mo
Unlimited
100% covered, offered by UHC or Kaiser
Offered by Delta Dental
Offered by VSP
$125 per month contributed by employer
Egg freezing
$7,000
Health, commuter and dependent care
50% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $2,300