Spotify
Spotify Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,962

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    23 days

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer

  • Vision Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    6 months

  • Maternity Leave

    6 months

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Unum Basic Life 3x Salary

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym Discount

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    Three options in the US, with two plans fully covered regardless of single/family.

  • Life Insurance

    3x Salary up to $500,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD Salary continuation plan, LTD with 60% up to $15,000/m

  • Pet Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week. Either through an allowance or through lunch served or delivered to the office

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

    Access to extensive learning opportunities through Greenhouse

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • CommunityX On Tour

    Opportunity to join fellow Spotifiers at trips and festivals around the globe

