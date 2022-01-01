← Company Directory
Hopper
Hopper Salaries

Hopper's salary ranges from $82,167 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $343,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hopper. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
L4 $241K
L5 $301K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $344K
Data Scientist
Median $175K

Product Manager
Median $185K
Data Analyst
$82.2K
Financial Analyst
$98.7K
Product Designer
$151K
Project Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$208K
Vesting Schedule

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hopper is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $343,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hopper is $180,000.

