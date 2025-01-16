← Company Directory
Hopper
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Hopper Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Canada at Hopper ranges from CA$250K to CA$349K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hopper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$270K - CA$314K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$250KCA$270KCA$314KCA$349K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Recruiter submissions at Hopper to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Hopper, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Hopper, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Hopper in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$349,431. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hopper for the Recruiter role in Canada is CA$249,593.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hopper

Related Companies

  • Smule
  • Grammarly
  • Unity
  • Nextdoor
  • Riot Games
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources