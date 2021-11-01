← Company Directory
Unity
Unity Salaries

Unity's salary ranges from $62,398 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $328,635 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unity. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Tech IC4 $81.8K
Tech IC5 $85.5K
Tech IC6 $101K
Tech IC7 $158K
Tech IC8 $197K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC5 $201K
IC6 $195K
IC7 $264K
IC8 $227K
Software Engineering Manager
M7 $151K
M8 $263K

Product Designer
IC6 $204K
IC7 $267K

UX Designer

Marketing
Median $135K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
Median $124K
Project Manager
Median $121K
Business Analyst
Median $176K
Business Development
Median $260K
Accountant
$216K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$62.4K
Business Operations Manager
$184K
Corporate Development
$271K
Customer Service
$84K
Customer Success
$116K
Data Analyst
$161K
Financial Analyst
$143K
Human Resources
$130K
Information Technologist (IT)
$122K
Marketing Operations
$249K
Partner Manager
$82.9K
Product Design Manager
$329K
Program Manager
$137K
Recruiter
$98.6K
Sales
$86.8K
Sales Engineer
$211K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$207K
Technical Writer
$75.3K
UX Researcher
$182K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Unity, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unity is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,635. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unity is $157,755.

Other Resources