← Company Directory
Spotify
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Spotify Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in United States package at Spotify totals $112K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Spotify
HR Analyst
New York, NY
Total per year
$112K
Level
Analyst
Base
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Spotify?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Spotify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spotify for the Human Resources role in United States is $112,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Spotify

Related Companies

  • Nextdoor
  • Riot Games
  • SmartThings
  • Tumblr
  • Hopper
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources