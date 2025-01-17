All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Spotify ranges from $285K per year for Manager II to $357K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $289K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager II
$285K
$240K
$45.4K
$0
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$357K
$327K
$30K
$0
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.