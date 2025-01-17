← Company Directory
Spotify
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Spotify Sales Salaries

Sales compensation in United States at Spotify totals $263K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $133K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$223K
$170K
$53.4K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Spotify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $263,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spotify for the Sales role in United States is $94,000.

Other Resources