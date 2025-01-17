← Company Directory
Spotify
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Spotify Business Development Salaries

The median Business Development compensation in United States package at Spotify totals $175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Spotify
Senior Business Development Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$175K
Level
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Spotify?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Spotify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spotify for the Business Development role in United States is $166,000.

Other Resources