All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Spotify ranges from $142K per year for Associate Data Scientist to $248K per year for Staff Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$142K
$117K
$25.7K
$0
Data Scientist I
$152K
$135K
$15K
$2K
Data Scientist II
$180K
$148K
$31.9K
$0
Senior Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$23.8K
$588
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.