Spotify
Spotify Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spotify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 1.01M - SEK 1.18M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 936KSEK 1.01MSEK 1.18MSEK 1.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ESO + RSU

At Spotify, ESO + RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The pick and mix incentive program allows employees to choose both Stock options (ATM or OTM ESOs), RSU, or Cash.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Spotify in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,310,383. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spotify for the Project Manager role in Sweden is SEK 935,988.

