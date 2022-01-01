← Company Directory
Grab
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Grab Salaries

Grab's salary ranges from $17,093 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Malaysia at the low-end to $221,385 for a Data Scientist in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grab. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
G3 $73.2K
G4 $112K
G5 $150K
G6 $221K
Software Engineer
G3 $89.9K
G4 $126K
G5 $168K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
G3 $82.1K
G4 $119K
G5 $161K
G6 $220K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Software Engineering Manager
Median $193K
Product Designer
G4 $110K
G5 $149K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
G4 $122K
G5 $159K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Data Science Manager
Median $164K
Marketing
Median $142K
Business Operations
$36.7K
Business Development
$17.1K
Data Analyst
$125K
Management Consultant
$44.2K
Marketing Operations
$17.6K
Product Design Manager
$161K
Program Manager
$25.4K
Project Manager
$140K
Recruiter
$73.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.2K
Solution Architect
$101K
UX Researcher
$211K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grab is Data Scientist at the G6 level with a yearly total compensation of $221,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab is $122,421.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grab

Related Companies

  • IGT
  • Root Insurance
  • Sezzle
  • Electronic Arts
  • Accenture
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources