All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Grab totals ₹4.41M per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G4
₹4.41M
₹3.45M
₹776K
₹185K
G5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)