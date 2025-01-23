← Company Directory
Grab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Grab Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Grab totals ₹4.41M per year for G4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.94M - ₹5.98M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.55M₹4.94M₹5.98M₹6.37M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G4
₹4.41M
₹3.45M
₹776K
₹185K
G5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Grab sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,365,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grab for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ₹4,554,691.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grab

Related Companies

  • IGT
  • Root Insurance
  • Sezzle
  • Electronic Arts
  • Accenture
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources