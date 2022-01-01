← Company Directory
Sezzle
Sezzle Salaries

Sezzle's salary ranges from $65,325 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $204,015 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sezzle. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
$204K
Data Scientist
$162K

Marketing
$65.3K
Product Manager
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sezzle is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sezzle is $144,275.

Other Resources