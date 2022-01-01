← Company Directory
Root Insurance
Root Insurance Salaries

Root Insurance's salary ranges from $76,500 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $230,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Root Insurance. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $161K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Data Scientist
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $145K
Data Analyst
$76.5K
Graphic Designer
$95.2K
Marketing
$159K
Mechanical Engineer
$86.7K
Product Designer
$133K
Recruiter
$86.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Root Insurance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Root Insurance is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Root Insurance is $126,640.

