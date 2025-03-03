← Company Directory
Root Insurance
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Root Insurance Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Root Insurance totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Root Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Root Insurance
Data Scientist
Columbus, OH
Total per year
$120K
Level
L3
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Root Insurance?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Root Insurance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Root Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $217,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Root Insurance for the Data Scientist role in United States is $110,000.

Other Resources