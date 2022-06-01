← Company Directory
CLEAR Salaries

CLEAR's salary ranges from $6,651 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $374,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CLEAR. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $206K
Senior Software Engineer $263K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $374K
Product Manager
Median $250K
Business Operations Manager
$72.4K
Customer Service
$42K
Data Scientist
$201K
Marketing
$121K
Product Designer
$161K
Recruiter
$191K
Sales
$6.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CLEAR is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $374,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAR is $191,453.

