CLEAR Salaries

CLEAR's salary ranges from $6,651 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $374,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CLEAR. Last updated: 1/15/2025
At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)
