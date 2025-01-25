← Company Directory
The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at CLEAR totals $250K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CLEAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
CLEAR
Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$250K
Level
L4
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at CLEAR?

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At CLEAR, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at CLEAR in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $367,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CLEAR for the Product Manager role in United States is $262,500.

Other Resources